Meigs girls golf tops Blue Angels

POMEROY, Ohio — A great way to spend Labor Day.

The Meigs girls golf team fired its season-best score of 176 on Monday afternoon at Meigs Golf Course, leading the Maroon and Gold past visiting Gallia Academy by 35 strokes.

The Lady Marauders were led by Caitlin Cotterill, earning her sixth medalist honor of the year with a five-over par 39. Next for the host was Kylee Robinson with a 42, followed by Olivia Haggy with a 47. Mikayla Radcliffe capped off Meigs’ team score with a 48, while Shelby Whaley had the hosts’ potential tie-breaking score with a 51.

Bailey Meadows led the Blue and White with an 11-over par 45. Next for GAHS was Avery Minton with a 53, followed by Maddi Meadows with a 54. Abby Hammons carded a 59 for the guests’ final counting score, while Kylee Cook scored a 61 for the fifth score.

Alex Hawley

