Local CC teams compete abroad

Four different schools were involved in three different cross country meets on Saturday.

River Valley took part in the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational, while Meigs and Southern each had a competitor at the Vinton County Invitational. Point Pleasant also took part in the St. Marys Medical Center Festival.

Here’s how each of those programs fared at those respective events.

River Valley at Circleville

The Lady Raiders placed 10th out of 19 girls teams and the Raiders were 15th out of 21 boys teams on Saturday at Circleville High School.

Fairfield Union won the girls event with 58 points, while Madison Eyman of FUHS had the fastest time out of 202 competitors with a mark of 19:12.6.

The Lady Raiders posted a final tally of 299 and were led by Lauren Twyman with a 13th place time of 21:33.3. Savannah Reese (24:48.8) and Ruth Rickett (25:15.9) were next with respective efforts of 74th and 84th overall.

Emma Lucas (25:56.4) was 94th overall, while Kate Nutter (26:39.2) completed the team scoring by finishing 111th. Nakeisha Shriver (26:51.0) and Sydney Blouir (27:41.4) were also 122nd and 134th, respectively.

Cedarville won the boys event with 86 points, with William Wilke of Sheridan beating out 235 other runners for top honors with a mark of 16:08.9.

The Raiders posted a final team score of 432 and were paced by Dylan Fulks with a 31st place effort of 17:55.5. Cody Wooten (18:54.8) and Nathan Young (22:43.4) were next with respective placements of 56th and 159th.

Chad Brewer (22:55.7) and Kade Alderman (24:08.8) completed the RVHS score with respective finishes of 165th and 192nd.

Meigs, Southern at Vinton County

Neither Meigs nor Southern had enough runners to compete as teams, and each program sent only one participant to the event.

Southern’s Sydney Roush was 17th out of 117 girls runners with a time of 23:55.52. Jared Koenig of Meigs was 57th out of 119 boys runners with a mark of 22:08.79.

Athens won the boys title with 34 points, beating out a field of 11 teams for top honors. Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the individual boys race with a time of 17:10.22.

The Vinton County girls bested an 11-team field with a winning team score of 35 points. Rylee Fee of VCHS also won the girls competition with a mark of 20:32.02.

Point Pleasant at St. Marys

Point Pleasant had one boy and one girl entered at the annual St. Marys meet, with both competing in the Class AA-A events.

Isabella Sang placed 102nd for the Lady Knights in the 189-competitor girls race with a time of 25:41, while Isaac Daniels was 147th out of 207 boys runners with a mark of 21:58.

Bridgeport beat out 27 other team for the boys title with 73 points. Williamstown defeated 23 other girls team and finished with a final tally of 79 points.

Carter Lipscomb of Doddridge County won the boys race with a time of 16:39, while Anna Rupp of Lexington Christian won the girls race with a mark of 19:22.

Visit baumspage.com and runwv.com for complete results from the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational, Vinton County Invitational and St. Marys Medical Center Festival events.

Southern senior Sydney Roush (213) keeps pace with the pack during Saturday's varsity girls race at the 2019 Vinton County Invitational held in McArthur, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

