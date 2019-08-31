Blue Devils bounce RedStorm women

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Katelyn Mather scored a pair of first half goals off assists from DiOnna Hill, while Hill added a score of her own to lead Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University to a 5-1 win over the University of Rio Grande, Friday night, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Blue Devil Stadium.

The host Blue Devils leveled their overall season mark at 1-1 with the victory.

Rio Grande dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

Mather scored just 3:07 into the contest and added another marker with 10:31 left before halftime.

In between, Laura Silverman found the net off a touch by Alayne Nyboer and Hill scored unassisted as LTU raced to a 4-0 lead at the intermission.

Dahlia Jerovsek scored the Devils’ final goal of the night just 3:34 into the second half, while the RedStorm avoided a shutout with their first goal of the season – an unassisted score by junior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV) with 23:31 left to play.

Rebecca Almandoz started in goal and got the win for Lawrence Tech. She did not face a shot on goal.

Renee Anderson worked the final 45 minutes in net for the Devils, allowing the one Rio goal and recording three saves.

Freshman Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH) started in net for the RedStorm and surrendered all five LTU goals in addition to snaring eight saves.

Fellow frosh Rachelle Wolford (Marysville, OH) played the final 35:11 in net for Rio and recorded three saves.

The Blue Devils finished with a 24-7 edge in shots overall, including a 17-4 advantage in shots on frame.

Rio Grande will conclude its weekend road swing on Sunday in Toledo, Ohio at Lourdes University.

Kickoff is set for noon.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

