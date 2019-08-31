Posted on by

Week 1 prep football scores


OHIO

Amanda-Clearcreek 47, Cols. Independence 14

Ashville Teays Valley 14, Chillicothe 0

Bellaire 28, Hannibal River 6

Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Belpre 12

Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 14, New Concord John Glenn 0

Canal Winchester 35, Thomas Worthington 17

Chesapeake 35, Oak Hill 13

Chillicothe Unioto 14, McArthur Vinton County 13

Circleville Logan Elm 45, Chillicothe Zane Trace 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32, Bidwell River Valley 7

Cols. Watterson 24, Lancaster 22

Corning Miller 28, Beallsville 25

Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Logan 7

Fayetteville-Perry 39, Manchester 10

Frankfort Adena 41, Greenfield McClain 14

Franklin Furnace Green 12, Cin. Dohn High School 6

Gallipolis Gallia 24, Pomeroy Meigs 0

Germantown Valley View 41, Wilmington 7

Hillsboro 16, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14

Ironton 30, Wheelersburg 6

Marietta 56, McConnelsville Morgan 14

New Lexington 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

New Matamoras Frontier 61, Paden City, W.Va. 6

Newark Licking Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 7

Pickerington Cent. 34, Winter Park, Fla. 21

Piketon 31, S. Point 14

Portsmouth W. 48, Cols. KIPP 8

Proctorville Fairland 34, Tolsia, W.Va. 12

Racine Southern 34, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6

Reedsville Eastern 47, Chillicothe Huntington 20

Southeastern 36, McDermott Scioto NW 7

Stewart Federal Hocking 28, Hundred, W.Va. 20

Sugar Grove Berne Union 42, Zanesville W. Muskingum 12

Vincent Warren 33, Crooksville 20

W. Jefferson 53, Lockland 7

Washington C.H. 26, Blanchester 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42, Circleville 20

Waterford 40, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Waverly 30, Athens 27

Zanesville 35, Newark 0

Zanesville Rosecrans 64, Sandusky St. Mary 19

WEST VIRGINIA

Bluefield 41, Graham, Va. 27

Bridgeport 28, Lewis County 0

Cabell Midland 56, St. Albans 13

Calhoun County 8, Wirt County 6

Clay County 52, Sherman 26

Doddridge County 49, South Harrison 6

Fairmont Senior 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 14

Frankfort 35, Moorefield 3

Gilmer County 34, Clay-Battelle 21

Grafton 34, Philip Barbour 9

Greenbrier East 26, James Monroe 14

Greenbrier West 27, Buffalo 0

Herbert Hoover 28, Scott 14

Hurley, Va. 22, Tug Valley 14

Hurricane 55, Winfield 20

Johnson Central, Ky. 28, Capital 13

Keyser 56, Robert C. Byrd 7

Liberty Harrison 40, Elkins 8

Liberty Raleigh 44, Westside 20

Lincoln 30, Braxton County 19

Linsly 26, Westinghouse, Pa. 18

Man 62, Logan 8

Martinsburg 49, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 12

Meadow Bridge 40, Van 6

Midland Trail 26, Independence 24

Millbrook, Va. 62, Jefferson 42

Mount View 21, River View 20

Musselman 29, Spring Mills 14

New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 61, Paden City 6

Nicholas County 41, Oak Hill 7

Oak Glen 34, Weir 14

Parkersburg 27, Morgantown 21

Parkersburg Catholic 58, Hannan 0

Parkersburg South 49, Ripley 18

Petersburg 25, Berkeley Springs 14

Poca 48, Nitro 28

Pocahontas County 54, Tucker County 6

Preston 37, Hampshire 14

Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 34, Tolsia 12

Ravenswood 28, Wahama 14

Ritchie County 58, Tyler Consolidated 20

Riverside 38, Woodrow Wilson 8

Shady Spring 31, Lincoln County 0

Spring Valley 38, Wayne 0

St. Marys 31, Roane County 13

Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 28, Hundred 20

Strasburg, Va. 35, East Hardy 13

Summers County 35, PikeView 12

Trinity 38, Mapletown, Pa. 34

Tygarts Valley 52, Valley Wetzel 27

University 18, John Marshall 7

Webster County 40, Richwood 15

Wheeling Park 55, Brooke 12