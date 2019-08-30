Weather wreaks havoc on Week 1 games

So much for a smooth start. The 2019 high school football season opened up with substantial lightning and heavy rainfall delaying many games in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday night. Most games in the Meigs County and Mason County areas had their respective kickoffs delayed for more than hour by the inclement weather, but the games eventually started up around 9 p.m. Results from the Week 1 contests between Ravenswood at Wahama and Hannan at Parkersburg Catholic were not available due to an early press time. Complete details from the Week 1 football contests will be made available in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

