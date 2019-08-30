Marauders win home quad match

POMEROY, Ohio — There’s no place like home.

The Meigs golf team came away with top honors on Thursday night after claiming a 17-stroke victory over the field in a non-conference quad match held at Meigs Golf Course.

The Marauders posted the top two individual scores and also had four of the top six rounds on the day en route to winning tally of 174.

Southern finished second with a team total of 191, while Eastern took third place with a 209. Point Pleasant was fourth overall with a final tally of 216.

The Meigs duo of Cole Arnott and Bobby Musser secured medalist and runner-up honors with respective efforts of 41 and 42 on the par-34 course.

Dawson Justice was next for MHS with a 45 and Austin Mahr completed the winning score with a 46. Zack King and Gus Kennedy also fired respective rounds of 54 and 56 for the Maroon and Gold.

Joey Weaver paced the Tornadoes with a 43, followed by Landon Hill with a 44 and Tanner Lisle with a 47. Jacob Milliron completed the SHS tally with a 57, while David Shaver and Grant Smith also added rounds of 58 and 65 for the Purple and Gold.

Ethan Short led the Eagles with a 49, followed by Nick Durst and Trevor Morrissey with respective tallies of 50 and 53. Brogan Holter completed the EHS score with a 57, while Jacob Spencer and Colton McDaniel also fired scores of 58 and 60 for the Green and White.

Brennen Sang paced the Black Knights with a 48, with Joseph Milhoan and Alex Hill following with respective rounds of 52 and 57. Kaden McCutcheon completed the PPHS tally with a 59, while Weston Higginbotham also had a 63 for the Red and Black.

Meigs senior Cole Arnott watches a fairway shot on the eighth hole during Thursday night’s quad golf match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_MHS-Arnott.jpg Meigs senior Cole Arnott watches a fairway shot on the eighth hole during Thursday night’s quad golf match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Southern senior Joey Weaver watches a tee shot on the ninth hole during Thursday night’s quad golf match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_SHS-Weaver.jpg Southern senior Joey Weaver watches a tee shot on the ninth hole during Thursday night’s quad golf match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.