Marshall hosts Keydets on Saturday

The Thundering Herd will be taking the field for real on Saturday as Marshall welcomes the Virginia Military Institute Keydets for the 2019 season opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. The Herd — coming off a 9-4 campaign that included a 38-20 victory over South Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl — will be aiming for their ninth consecutive season-opening victory. VMI, conversely, snapped a 25-game losing streak last fall and hasn’t won a season opener since the 2010 campaign — a 48-6 decision over Lock Haven. The Keydets — who compete as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) — haven’t had a winning season on the gridiron since 1981. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_MU-Start.jpg