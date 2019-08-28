SHS 2nd, EHS 4th at Oxbow

BELPRE, Ohio — A couple strokes were the difference between silver and bronze.

The Southern and Eastern golf team took second and fourth respectively on Tuesday at Oxbow Golf Course, with the Tornadoes topping host Federal Hocking by just two strokes.

Belpre — which also uses Oxbow as its home course — won the five-team event with a scored of 171, exactly 20 shots ahead of Southern. The Lancer total of 193, was 17 in front of Eastern, while Trimble took fifth with a 234.

The Purple and Gold were led by Joey Weaver and Tanner Lisle with matching rounds of 47. Landen Hill came up with a 48, while Jacob Milliron capped off the team total with a 49. Southern’s potential tie-breaking scores were a 60 by David Shaver and a 66 by Grant Smith.

Nicholas Durst led the Eagles with a 50, followed by Colton McDaniel with a 52. Ethan Short and Trevor Morrissey both fired 52 for EHS, while Jacob Spencer had a 55 and Sydney Sanders fired a 67.

Belpre’s Eric Dotson and Federal Hocking’s Mitchell Roush shared medalist honors with matching rounds of 39. Blaceton Moore paced Trimble with a 52.

Next, Eastern and Southern are both part of a non-conference quad at Meigs Golf Course on Thursday.

