Alexander tops field at Meigs GC

POMEROY, Ohio — Everything stayed the course, which was good news for the Spartans.

The regular season standings were identical to the final results as Alexander maintained its perch atop the field after claiming a seven-stroke win at the fourth Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division match of the year held Tuesday night at Meigs Golf Course.

The Spartans (23-1) secured their third league victory in four matches with a final tally of 176, which extended their current lead over second place Athens (21-3) to two wins. The Bulldogs were the runners-up on Tuesday with final score of 183.

Host Meigs (15-9) remained in the third spot with a third place effort of 189, while Wellston (13-11) finished mid-pack and remained in fourth place for the season with a team tally of 200.

Vinton County (8-16) and River Valley (4-20) respectively placed fifth and sixth overall with team scores of 203 and 252. Nelsonville-York (0-24) did not attend the match and ended up last due to the forfeit.

Both Whit Byrd of Alexander and Ben Pratt of Athens shared medalist honors after firing identical rounds of 3-over par 34. The Spartans also posted three of the top seven scores individually at the event.

Austin Mahr paced the Marauders with a 44, followed by Bobby Musser and Gus Kennedy with respective efforts of 46 and 49. Cole Arnott completed the MHS score with a 50, while Dawson Justice and Payton Brown added respective rounds of 51 and 56.

Alex Euton led the Raiders with a 61 and Jordan Lambert was next with a 63. The trio of Blaine Cline, Dalton Mershon and Joel Horner added identical tallies of 64, with two of those counting in the final team score. Scott Yost also fired an 86 for the Silver and Black.

Hunter Cardwell led the Golden Rockets with a 47, while Brock Hamon was the top Viking finisher with a 46.

River Valley junior Joel Horner hits a putt attempt at the sixth hole of Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio golf match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_RV-Horner.jpg River Valley junior Joel Horner hits a putt attempt at the sixth hole of Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio golf match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

