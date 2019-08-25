RedStorm women take 6th at Trine Kickoff Classic

ANGOLA, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande women’s golf team got its 2019 fall schedule underway with a sixth-place finish in the Trine University Fall Kickoff Classic at Zollner Golf Course.

The RedStorm finished with a team score of 85-over par 373, tying Lourdes University for sixth in the nine-team event.

Grace College captured the team title with a 24-over par 312, while Olivet (Mich.) College was second at 325 and the host Thunder took third with a score of 328 strokes.

Trine’s Lyndsey Welper carded a career-low score of 72 to grab individual medalist honors.

Rio Grande’s top showing came from junior Rafaella Gioffre (Huron, OH), who was part of a three-way tie for ninth place at 11-over par 83.

Also competing for the RedStorm was sophomore Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), who was one of four players tied for 17th place with a 16-over par 88; sophomore Erin Fridley (Delaware, OH), who was part of a three-way tie for 36th place at 26-over par 98; and the sophomore duo of Elizabeth Leach (Waterford, OH) and Hunter Rockhold (Cinton, OH), both of whom tied for 44th place after carding a 32-over round of 104.

Rio Grande returns to action next Friday at the Indiana University East Fall Classic in Richmond, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

