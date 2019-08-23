Lady Eagles sweep Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Back to even on the season.

The Eastern and Meigs volleyball teams moved their respective records to back to .500 on Thursday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, as the Lady Eagles claimed a straight games win for their first victory, while handing the Lady Marauders their first setback of the year.

After four lead changes through the first 20 points in the opening game, Eastern (1-1) was ahead 11-9 and didn’t trail again. Meigs (1-1) tied it up at 12, but the Lady Eagles ended the game with a 13-to-6 run for the 25-18 victory.

The guests led 4-1 and 6-4 early in the second game, but MHS took the lead at 7-6 and stretched it to as many as five points, at 15-10. Eastern tied the game at 18, but the Lady Marauders claimed six of the next eight points and were in a game-point situation at 24-20. The Lady Eagles reeled off six straight points, however, and claimed the second by a 26-24 count.

EHS charged out to a 10-2 lead in the third set, but Meigs fought back to take the advantage at 18-17. Eastern regained the advantage with back-to-back points and never trailed again on the way to the match-clinching 25-23 victory.

Brielle Newland led the Lady Eagles with 16 service points, including a trio of aces. Jenna Chadwell and Olivia Barber both earned seven points and two aces for the victors, Sydney Sanders chipped in with five points, Haley Burton added three points, while Kylie Gheen came up with two points.

Bre Zirkle paced Meigs with eight service points and one ace. Mallory Hawley earned six points and one ace in the setback, while Maci Hood and Hannah Durst earned four points apiece, with Hood earning a team-best three aces. Kylee Mitch, Jewels Conley and Baylee Tracy each had three points for the hosts, with Mitch claiming an ace.

Barber led Eastern at the net with seven kills and a block. Layna Catlett had four kills and three blocks in the win, Jenna Chadwell added three kills, while Megan Ross chipped in with a pair of kills. Sanders and Gheen earned a kill apiece, with Gheen earning a team-best six blocks. Tessa Rockhold had two blocks for the victors, while Newland picked up a team-best 12 assists.

Hawley and Durst led the Maroon and Gold attack with seven kills apiece. Conley claimed two kills in the setback, while Hood had a kill and a block. Tracy ended with one block, while Zirkle had one kill and a match-best 19 assists.

These teams are set to meet again on Sept. 24 in Tuppers Plains.

Both teams were back in action on Saturday, with Eastern at the Athens Invitational, and Meigs facing Warren and Morgan in a tri-match.

Eastern junior Jenna Chadwell (4) tips the ball over Meigs sophomore Jewels Conley (5), during the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win over MHS on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.25-EHS-Chadwell.jpg Eastern junior Jenna Chadwell (4) tips the ball over Meigs sophomore Jewels Conley (5), during the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win over MHS on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Maci Hood (6) hits the ball over the net in front of teammate Kylee Mitch, during the Lady Marauders’ non-conference setback on Thursday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.25-wo-MHS-Hood.jpg Meigs senior Maci Hood (6) hits the ball over the net in front of teammate Kylee Mitch, during the Lady Marauders’ non-conference setback on Thursday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Kylee Mitch (2) passes the ball in front of teammate Hannah Durst (11), during Thursday’s non-conference bout in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.25-wo-MHS-Mitch.jpg Meigs junior Kylee Mitch (2) passes the ball in front of teammate Hannah Durst (11), during Thursday’s non-conference bout in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern sophomore Brielle Newland (13) sets the ball in front of teammate Tessa Rockhold (9), during the Lady Eagles’ non-conference win on Thursday in Rockspings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.25-wo-EHS-Newland.jpg Eastern sophomore Brielle Newland (13) sets the ball in front of teammate Tessa Rockhold (9), during the Lady Eagles’ non-conference win on Thursday in Rockspings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.