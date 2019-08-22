Bonecutter wins NWCA honors again

Point Pleasant wrestling coach John Bonecutter, pictured in middle, was chosen as the 2019 National Wrestling Coaches Association high school coach of the year in West Virginia, per a release issued by the NWCA on Thursday. It is the third time in Bonecutter’s 10-year tenure as coach of the Big Blacks that he has won the award after also claiming the honors in 2010 and 2012. Bonecutter led PPHS to its fourth Class AA championship in school history this past winter, all of which have come under his tenure as head coach. Bonecutter has also been named the Dix Manning coach of the year at the Class AA state tournament three times (2010, 2011 and 2019) and was also chosen as the WVSSAC coach of the year in 2016. The Big Blacks won state championships as a team in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2019. Point has also produced 13 individual state champions during Bonecutter’s time as head coach. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

