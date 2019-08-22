Rio men pull away from Lakers, 5-0

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Two late first half goals helped the University of Rio Grande pull away for an eventual 5-0 win over Roosevelt University, Wednesday morning, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The match was rescheduled after a postponement due to lightning on Tuesday night.

The RedStorm, ranked No. 5 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll, improved to 2-0 with the victory.

The Lakers were playing their season opener.

Rio Grande grabbed a 1-0 lead just over nine minutes into the match when sophomore Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) poked in the rebound of a shot by junior teammate Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England), which bounced off the hands of Roosevelt goal keeper Mario Graciano.

The narrow margin held up until the RedStorm took control in the waning moments of the opening stanza with a pair of goals which spanned just 43 seconds.

Senior Omar Walcott (Kingston, Jamaica) headed in a crossing pass from freshman Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile) with 1:07 remaining before the break, while sophomore Macrae Smith (South Bend, Indiana) scored on a rebound with 24 seconds left in the half to give Rio a 3-0 advantage at the intermission.

Two more short-spanned markers in the second half set the final score.

Freshman Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile) scored off of a feed from Montenegro with 25:04 left in the contest, while junior Ewan McLauchlan (Arch, Scotland) gathered in a loose ball after a scramble in front of the net and scored 97 seconds later.

Rio Grande finished with an 18-4 edge in shots overall, including 14 of the final 15 attempts in the contest.

Senior Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) had three saves in goal for the RedStorm.

Graciano recorded six stops in a losing cause for Roosevelt.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday evening when Goshen College visits for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

