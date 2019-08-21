Lady Marauders outlast Southern

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Starting the year with a back-and-forth battle.

The Meigs and Southern volleyball teams fought through five sets on Tuesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the host Lady Marauders prevailing by a 15-7 count in Game 5 to take the non-conference victory.

Meigs (1-0) never trailed in the opening game, jumping out to a 9-2 edge, stretching the lead to nine points, at 19-10, and holding on for the 25-18 win.

The Maroon and Gold led 8-3 in the second game, but Southern (0-1) scored the next seven points and led for the first time. Meigs tied it at 10, but the Lady Tornadoes went on a 15-to-7 run to take the second by a 25-17 tally.

Meigs’ 6-1 lead in the third set turned into a 10-6 deficit after an 9-0 SHS run. MHS tied the game at 14, but couldn’t regain the edge, as Southern took a 2-1 lead in the match with a 25-20 win.

The Purple and Gold led initially in Game 4, but the hosts took the advantage at 4-3 and never relinquished it on their way to the match-tying 25-21 victory.

The Lady Marauders scored the first three points of the deciding game, but SHS fought back to tie it at four, and again at five. MHS ended the night with 10-to-2 run for the match-clinching 15-7 victory.

The Lady Marauder service attack was led by Bre Zirkle and Hannah Durst with 13 points and four aces each. Maci Hood and Mallory Hawley were next with eight points and two aces apiece, Kylee Mitch added six points and one ace, Baylee Tracy came up with four points, while Jewels Conley earned two.

Baylee Wolfe led Southern with 13 points and a pair of aces, followed by Cassidy Roderus with 10 points and one ace. Phoenix Cleland came up with eight points and one ace, while Kayla Evans and Sydney Adams chipped in with seven points each, with Evans earning an ace. Kassie Barton’s three points and Mickenzie Ferrell’s one rounded out the SHS service attack.

Hawley led MHS at the next with 16 kills. Hood was next with 10 kills and three blocks, followed by Durst with seven kills and one block. Tracy had four kills and one block in the contest, Conley added two kills and a block, while Mitch came up with a kill.

Wolfe and Jordan Hardwick had nine kills apiece to lead the Purple and Gold, with Wolfe also earning a block. Roderus had six kills for Southern, while Cleland and Evans earned three apiece.

Zirkle led the Lady Marauders in assists, while Adams paced the Purple and Gold in the category.

Meigs and Southern are scheduled to meet again on Sept. 16 in Racine.

Both teams return to action on Thursday, with SHS visiting River Valley, and MHS hosting Eastern.

Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley attempts a spike over a pair of Lady Tornadoes, during the Lady Marauders’ season-opening win over Southern on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.22-MHS-Hawley.jpg Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley attempts a spike over a pair of Lady Tornadoes, during the Lady Marauders’ season-opening win over Southern on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern sophomore Kayla Evans (4) spikes the ball over a Lady Marauder, during Tuesday’s non-conference bout in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.22-SHS-Evans.jpg Southern sophomore Kayla Evans (4) spikes the ball over a Lady Marauder, during Tuesday’s non-conference bout in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern senior Phoenix Cleland (6) tries a spike over a pair of Lady Marauders, during Tuesday’s non-league match in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.22-wo-SHS-Cleland.jpg Southern senior Phoenix Cleland (6) tries a spike over a pair of Lady Marauders, during Tuesday’s non-league match in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Jewels Conley hits the ball over the net, during Tuesday’s non-conference tilt inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.22-wo-MHS-Conley.jpg Meigs sophomore Jewels Conley hits the ball over the net, during Tuesday’s non-conference tilt inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

