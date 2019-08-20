Generals edge Point at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — It only takes one.

Visiting Winfield claimed a one-stroke victory over a five-team field on Monday during a non-conference golf match hosted by Point Pleasant at Riverside Golf Course.

The Generals fired a four-man tally of 204, which was just enough to get past the runner-up Black Knights (205). Miller was third overall with a 229, while Buffalo (243) and River Valley (253) rounded out the team scoring.

Chase Milbee of WHS also claimed medalist honors with a 1-over par round of 36. Hunter Dutiel of Miller was the overall runner-up with a 43.

Brennen Sang paced PPHS with a 44, followed by Joe Milhoan with a 51 and Alex Hill with a 53. Kaden McCutcheon completed the Point team tally with a 57, while Weston Higginbotham also added a 69.

Dalton Mershon led the Raiders with a 59, with Joel Horner and Alex Euton following with respective efforts of 62 and 65. Jordan Lambert completed the team score with a 66, while Scott Yost also shot a 70.

Chase Venes and Zack Garrison both led Buffalo with matching rounds of 57.

