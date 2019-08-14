Tornadoes top WHS, EHS, SGHS at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — An early step toward a title defense.

The back-to-back Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champion Southern golf team claimed victories over Wahama, Miller, South Gallia and 2018 co-champion Eastern on Tuesday at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

In the play six, count four format, the Tornadoes recorded a team score of 184, 15 strokes better than runner-up and host Wahama. The Eagles were third with a 212, MHS was fourth with a 221, while SGHS took fifth after failing to post a team score.

The Purple and Gold were led by Tanner Lisle with a 10-over par 45. Next for SHS was Joey Weaver and Jacob Milliron with matching rounds of 46, while Landen Hill capped off the team score with a 47. David Shaver’s 53 and Grant Smith’s 66 were Southern’s potential tie-breaking scores.

Conner Ingels paced the hosts with a 45, followed by Ty White with a 46. Ethan Mitchell’s 53 and Mattie Ohlinger’s 55 capped off the White Falcon team total, with Jillian Lane’s 67 and Casey Green’s 69 as potential tie-breaking scores.

Nicholas Durst led the Eagles with a 50, followed by Ethan Short with a 51. Colton McDaniel carded a 54 for EHS, Sydney Sanders had a 57, while Ella Kline came up with a 64.

South Gallia’s lone competitor was Noah Spurlock, who carded a 58.

Miller’s Hunter Dutiel was match medalist with a five-over par 40.