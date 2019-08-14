Blue Devils 2nd at Logan Elm Invite

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Just a few shots away from a bigger trophy.

The Gallia Academy boys golf team came home with runner-up honors on Tuesday at the 2019 Logan Elm Invitational held at Pickaway Country Club.

In a four-man format over 18 holes, the Blue Devils posted a second place tally of 333 — finishing only three strokes behind eventual champion Fairfield Union. Both Teays Valley and Bloom Carroll tied for third place in the nine-team event.

Logan Elm ‘A’ was in the middle of the pack with a 357, with Circleville (407), Liberty Union (409), Grove City Christian (413) and Logan Elm ‘B’ (480) rounding out the bottom half of the field.

GAHS freshman Laith Hamid joined Ayden Gillilan of Teays Valley as each shared medalist honors with identical rounds of 77.

Cooper Davis and Reece Thomas were next for Gallia Academy with matching scores of 82, while Will Hendrickson rounded out the team tally with a 92.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

