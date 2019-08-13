Meigs 3rd, River Valley 6th at TVC Ohio opener

ATHENS, Ohio — The home course advantage was real.

On Monday at Athens Country Club, host Alexander claimed a nine-stroke victory over the rest of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division in the league’s first of seven matches this fall.

The Spartans totalled a 178 in the play six, count four format, with Athens taking second with a 187. Meigs came in third with a 191, followed by Wellston at 199 and Vinton County with a 213. River Valley tallied a 273 for sixth place, while Nelsonville-York rounded out the field with 276.

Leading the Maroon and Gold, Bobby Musser recorded a seven-over par 43. Austin Mahr was next with a 45, followed by Cole Arnott with a 49. Dawson Justice capped off the Marauder total with a 54, while Gus Kennedy (56) and Zack King (68) contributed the potential tie-breaking scores.

The Raiders were led by Alex Euton with a 65, followed by Jordan Lambert with a 68. Dalton Mershon’s 69 and Blaine Cline’s 71 rounded out the RVHS tally.

Whit Byrd was match medalist and led the Spartans with a one-over par 37. Ben Pratt led the Bulldogs with a 43, Brayden Bush led the Golden Rockets with a 46, Brock Harmon led the Vikings with a 49, while Caitlyn Hall paced NYHS with a 66.

The Lady Marauders were also in action on Monday, defeating Athens by a 212-to-241 clip at the Meigs Golf Course. Caitlin Cotterill was medalist with a seven-over par 41. Kylee Robinson was next for the hosts with a 49, followed by Olivia Haggy and Mikayla Radcliffe with matching rounds of 61.

The next TVC Ohio match is slated for 4 p.m. on Thursday at Cliffside, where River Valley will be hosting.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.