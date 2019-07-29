Posted on by

Post 39 faces Pemberville


photo

The 2019 Ohio American Legion State Baseball Tournament begins Wednesday when Meigs Post 39 faces Pemberville Post 183 at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Beavers Field in Lancaster. The Rangers (17-4) play the opening game of the five-day, double-elimination tournament after going unbeaten in the District 8 tournament held at Beavers Field roughly one week ago. Post 39 will also play on Thursday, either at 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. — pending on the outcome of its opener against Pemberville Post 183. The Rangers are only one of eight American Legion baseball teams left playing in Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_7.24-Champs-1.jpg