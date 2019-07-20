Posted on by

Gallia County football schedules


Gallia Academy Blue Devils

Date Opponent Time
8-30 at Meigs 7:30
9-7 at River Valley 7:30
9-13 vs Point Pleasant 7 p.m.
9-20 vs Chesapeake 7 p.m.
9-27 vs Portsmouth 7 p.m.
10-4 at Fairland 7 p.m.
10-11 vs Coal Grove 7 p.m.
10-18 at Rock Hill 7 p.m.
10-25 vs Ironton 7 p.m.
11-1 at South Point 7 p.m.

River Valley Raiders

Date Opponent Time
8-30 at Coal Grove 7:30
9-7 vs Gallia Academy 7:30
9-13 at Portsmouth 7:30
9-20 at Nelsonville-York 7:30
9-27 vs Meigs 7:30
10-4 at Wellston 7:30
10-11 vs Alexander 7:30
10-18 at Vinton County 7:30
10-25 vs Athens 7:30
11-1 vs South Gallia 7:30

South Gallia Rebels

Date Opponent Time
8-30 vs Symmes Valley 7:30
9-6 at Waterford 7:30
9-13 vs Federal Hocking 7:30
9-20 at Trimble 7:30
9-27 vs Eastern 7:30
10-4 vs Southern 7:30
10-11 at Belpre 7:30
10-18 vs Wahama 7:30
10-25 at Miller 7:30
11-1 at River Valley 7:30