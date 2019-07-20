Gallia County football schedules

Gallia Academy Blue Devils
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|8-30
|at Meigs
|7:30
|9-7
|at River Valley
|7:30
|9-13
|vs Point Pleasant
|7 p.m.
|9-20
|vs Chesapeake
|7 p.m.
|9-27
|vs Portsmouth
|7 p.m.
|10-4
|at Fairland
|7 p.m.
|10-11
|vs Coal Grove
|7 p.m.
|10-18
|at Rock Hill
|7 p.m.
|10-25
|vs Ironton
|7 p.m.
|11-1
|at South Point
|7 p.m.
River Valley Raiders
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|8-30
|at Coal Grove
|7:30
|9-7
|vs Gallia Academy
|7:30
|9-13
|at Portsmouth
|7:30
|9-20
|at Nelsonville-York
|7:30
|9-27
|vs Meigs
|7:30
|10-4
|at Wellston
|7:30
|10-11
|vs Alexander
|7:30
|10-18
|at Vinton County
|7:30
|10-25
|vs Athens
|7:30
|11-1
|vs South Gallia
|7:30
South Gallia Rebels
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|8-30
|vs Symmes Valley
|7:30
|9-6
|at Waterford
|7:30
|9-13
|vs Federal Hocking
|7:30
|9-20
|at Trimble
|7:30
|9-27
|vs Eastern
|7:30
|10-4
|vs Southern
|7:30
|10-11
|at Belpre
|7:30
|10-18
|vs Wahama
|7:30
|10-25
|at Miller
|7:30
|11-1
|at River Valley
|7:30