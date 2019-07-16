Herd lands quartet on preseason squad

DALLAS, Texas — Conference USA has released its 2019 preseason football team, as selected by the 14 head coaches.
The Thundering Herd — which was 6-2 in conference and finished second in the East Division last season — picked up a pair of defensive selections, to go with a spot apiece on offense and special teams.
On the defensive squad for Marshall are senior defensive lineman Channing Hames and senior defensive back Chris Jackson. Hames recorded 39 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss and 5.5 sacks in 12 games last season, while Jackson had 56 tackles, 14 pass deflections and one interception, also in 12 games.
Representing Marshall on offense is senior lineman Levi Brown, while senior long snapper Matt Beardall was the Herd’s special teams choice. Both Brown and Beardall played in a dozen games last season.
Mason Fine, senior quarterback from North Texas, was selected as Offensive Player of the Year, FIU senior linebacker Sage Lewis was named Defensive Player of the Year, while Charlotte’s sophomore kicker Jonathan Cruz was named Special Teams Player of the Year.
Marshall opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium against Virginia Military Institute. The Herd will begin Conference USA play on Oct. 5 at Middle Tennessee.
2019 Conference USA Preseason Team
Offense
QB Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas
RB Spencer Brown, Jr., UAB
RB Benny LeMay, Sr., Charlotte
OL Levi Brown, Sr., Marshall
OL Josh Dunlop, Sr., UTSA
OL Derron Gatewood, Sr., UTEP
OL Sosaia Mose, Sr., North Texas
OL Miles Pate, Sr., WKU
TE Harrison Bryant, Sr., Florida Atlantic
WR Rico Bussey, Jr., Sr., North Texas
WR Adrian Hardy, Jr., Louisiana Tech
WR Quez Watkins, Jr., Southern Miss
Defensive
DL Channing Hames, Sr., Marshall
DL LaDarius Hamilton, Sr., North Texas
DL Alex Highsmith, Sr., Charlotte
DL Garrett Marino, Sr., UAB
DL DeMarrio Smith, Sr., Southern Miss
DL Jacques Turner, Jr., Southern Miss
LB Khalil Brooks, Sr., Middle Tennessee
LB Sage Lewis, Sr., FIU
LB Racheem Boothe, Jr., Southern Miss
DB Reed Blankenship, Jr., Middle Tennessee
DB Ky’el Hemby, Jr., Southern Miss
DB Amik Robertson, Jr., Louisiana Tech
DB Chris Jackson, Sr., Marshall
Special Teams
K Jonathan Cruz, So., Charlotte
P Alvin Kenworthy, Sr., North Texas
KR Brett Winnegan, Sr., UTSA
PR Maurice Alexander, Sr., FIU
LS Matt Beardall, Sr., Marshall
Offensive Player of the Year
Mason Fine, Sr., QB, North Texas
Defensive Player of the Year
Sage Lewis, Sr., LB, FIU
Special Teams Player of the Year
Jonathan Cruz, So., K, Charlotte
