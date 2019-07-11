Rangers rebound against Athens, 6-2

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Bouncing back in style.

After having its 11-game winning streak ended in extra innings by Marietta, the Post 39 baseball team rebounded with a 6-2 victory over host Post 21 at Athens High School on Wednesday evening.

Post 39 (12-3) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the first inning, as Brody Jeffers singled home Wes Smith. Mason Hanning, Colton Reynolds and Cole Arnott each came around to score for the guests in the next inning, stretching the Ranger lead to 4-0.

A two-run single by Dalton Skinner in the bottom of the third cut Post 39’s lead in half, but the hosts (2-12) didn’t score again, having a runner thrown out at the plate in the fourth and leaving four runners in scoring position over the final three frames.

The guests ended their three-inning drought in the top of the sixth, with Carter Smith singling home Wyatt Hoover. Hanning drove in Billy Harmon in the following frame to cap off the 6-2 Ranger victory.

Coltin Parker was the winning pitcher of record in four innings of work, striking out five batters, walking none, and giving up two unearned runs on six hits. Hanning tossed one inning, allowing a hit and two walks, while striking out two. Briar Wolfe finished the game for the guests, striking out three and surrendering just one hit.

Jacob Phillips took the pitching loss in six innings for Post 21, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits and four walks, while striking out three. John Hobbs threw one inning and struck out one batter for the hosts.

Leading the victors on offense, Hoover was 2-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in, Carter Smith was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Harmon was 2-for-4 with a run, while Wes Smith was 2-for-3 with a run. Hanning singled once, scored once and drove in one run, Reynolds singled once and scored once, while Jeffers had a single and an RBI, and Arnott scored a run.

Skinner led the hosts, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Phillips was 2-for-3 with a double, Isaac York was 2-for-4 with a run, while John Kimble singled once and Andy Merckle scored once.

Both teams had a quartet of errors on defense, with Post 21 stranding 10 runners on base, and Post 39 leaving nine.

Post 39 will be back on the field on Friday at Point Pleasant High School, where the Rangers will host Post 93 Ceredo-Kenova in a doubleheader.

Rangers starting pitcher Coltin Parker delivers a pitch, during the a July 5 contest at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_7.12-P39-Parker.jpg Rangers starting pitcher Coltin Parker delivers a pitch, during the a July 5 contest at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.