Rangers roll past Logan in DH

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Rangers are the only thing the heat can’t beat.

Post 39 extended its winning streak to double digits on Sunday following 6-0 and 11-2 decisions over visiting Logan Post 78 in a pair of American Legion baseball contests held at Meigs High School.

The Rangers (11-2) picked up their 10th and 11th consecutive victories in convincing fashion as the hosts built first inning leads in both games and held Post 78 to just seven total hits in 14 innings of play.

The Rangers received a pitching gem in Game 1 as starter Coltin Parker and reliever Briar Wolfe combined for 11 strikeouts while limiting Logan to just three hits and nine total baserunners — none of whom advanced beyond second base.

Post 39 secured a permanent lead in the bottom of the first as Carter Smith singled home Billy Harmon for a 1-0 edge, then Smith came around to score on a Brody Jeffers single for a 2-0 cushion through an inning of play.

The hosts doubled their lead in the third as Smith and Jeffers both came around to score on a two-out single to left by Mason Hanning, making it a 4-0 contest.

Wyatt Hoover and Cooper Peters both received walks to start the fourth, then Jeffers delivered a two-out single to left that plated both Hoover and Peters to wrap up the Game 1 scoring.

Post 39 outhit Logan by a 5-3 overall margin and also committed three of the four errors in the contest. The Rangers stranded seven runners on base, while Post 78 left six on the bags.

Parker was the winning pitcher of record after allowing only two hits and one walk over five scoreless innings while striking out nine. Robinette took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, five hits and 10 walks over six frames while fanning six.

Smith and Jeffers paced Post 39 with two hits apiece, with Hanning providing the other safety. Jeffers knocked in three RBIs, while Hanning added two RBIs.

Robinette, Maley and Corbett had the lone hits for Logan in the opener.

The Rangers served as the visiting team in the night cap and built an 8-0 lead midway through the third inning. Logan produced its only runs of the day by plating two in the home half of the third, but Post 39 went on to score twice in the fifth and once more in the sixth to wrap up the nine-run outcome.

The Rangers outhit Post 78 by a sizable 10-4 overall margin, with Logan also committing eight of the nine errors in the contest. Post 39 stranded 15 runners on base, while the home team left eight on the bags.

Starter Carter Smith was the winning pitcher after allowing two unearned runs, one hit and three walks over three innings while striking out five. Harmon and Hanning also worked two innings of scoreless relief each.

Jonathan Corbett took the loss for Logan after surrendering eight runs (one earned), seven hits and two walks over three frames while fanning one.

Wes Smith and Ben Wolfe paced Post 39 with two hits apiece, followed by Hanning, Harmon, Parker, Carter Smith, Briar Wolfe and Colton Reynolds with a safety each. Briar Wolfe also drove in a game-high three RBIs.

Robinette, Maley, Lewis and Hawk had a hit apiece in the setback.

Post 39 returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Huntington at 5 p.m.

Post 39 outfielder Cooper Peters relays a throw to the infield during a June 26 American Legion baseball contest against Ripley at Meigs High School in Rockspring, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_7.3-P39-Peters.jpg Post 39 outfielder Cooper Peters relays a throw to the infield during a June 26 American Legion baseball contest against Ripley at Meigs High School in Rockspring, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

