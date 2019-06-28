Slone wins 1st half of Riverside Seniors league

MASON, W.Va. — Carl Stone, of Spencer, captured the first half title of the 2019 Riverside Senior men’s golf league held Tuesday at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

Stone amassed a winning first half tally of 167.5 points, which ended up being two full points ahead of runner-up Kenny Pridemore (165.5). Charlie Hargraves was also five points back of the leader en route to placing third with 162.5 points.

A total of 62 players were present for the first half finale, making up 14 four-man teams and a pair of trios.

The low score of the day was a 13-under par 57, fired by the quartet of Pridemore, Rex Young, Bobby Watson and Hook Hoffman.

One shot back was the second place team of Steve Safford, Ed Coon, Cliff Rice and J.J. Hemsley.

The closest to the pin winners were Larry Scarberry on the ninth hole, as well as Fred Pyles on No. 14.

The top-10 standings from the first half of the 2019 Riverside Senior men’s golf league are as follows: Carl Stone (167.5), Kenny Pridemore (165.5), Charlie Hargraves (162.5), Albert Durst (142.5), Bobby Watson (133.5), Rex Young (126.0), Jimmy Gress (123.5), Buford Brown (114.5), Carl Cline (105.0), and Cliff Rice (113.5).

The second half of the 2019 Riverside Senior men’s golf league begins Tuesday, July 2.