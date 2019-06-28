McClelland receives SEDAB scholarship

Recent Gallia Academy graduate Justin McClelland, pictured center, was recently honored as a $500 scholarship recipient on behalf of the Southeast District Athletic Board, the regional representing board related to the Ohio High School Athletic Association. McClelland was one of 21 student-athletes in the southeast portion of the Buckeye State to receive a SEDAB Scholarship during a banquet held June 24 in Jackson, Ohio. McClelland — who is pictured with OHSAA representative Jeff Jordan, left, and SEDAB representative Leonard Steyer — plans to attend Captital University and study Business Administration. The OHSAA and SEDAB award scholarships to student-athletes under the following criteria: a graduating senior with a minimum 3.25 GPA who has also taken either the ACT or SAT. The student-athlete must also have three vrsity letters in one OHSAA sanctioned sport, or four varsity letters in a combination of any two or more sports. (Todd Compston photo|Courtesy of SEDAB)

