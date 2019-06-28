Capehart junior golfers compete at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — A beautiful day that included plentiful sunshine, warm temperatures and a golf course in excellent condition. It was about all that the young men and women could ask for Wednesday morning as they participated in the third round of this year’s tournament schedule at Riverside Golf Course.

The results of today’s play will play a large role in determining the individual winners in the final outcome of each age group results. There will not be a tournament next week.

The final tournament on July 9 is the annual “Fun Day” event, where each player is given a handicap based on their previous scores. Each player will be given a prize based on their order of finish in that final tournament.

By the way, any parent or supporter of individual player(s) is asked to provide a baked item or any food item for that matter that would help feed the players at the conclusion of play on that final day of competition.

In the boys division of the 18-19 year old age group, Jensen Anderson played in his third tournament this season and finished first today with his score of 40. Jensen ended up with a tie for second place in the initial tournament earning seven points that week.

The second tournament found Jensen finishing second alone giving him an additional eight points. Today’s victory provided Anderson another 10 points for a grand total of 25 points. Because Levi Chapman did not play today, his point total remained at 20 for the season … and he will finish in second place. Jensen was the only player, boy or girl, in this age group today.

Haley Pierson is the winner of the ladies division in th 18-19 age group.

Whitney Byrd is the clear winner in the boys section of the 15-17 year old group after winning all three of his tournaments in convincing fashion. It should be noted that Whitney started his round today by making a quadruple bogey eight. He recovered during his final eight holes to shoot a fine 38 for the day.

In second place today was Matthew Morris with a score of 46. T.J. Vogt finished third today with a score of 49. Ethan Short and Jacob Spencer also played in this group today.

Although missing today, Caitlin Cotterill is the ladies winner in this age group for the season with a total of 20 points.

The boys division in the 13-14 year old age group was won by Joe Milhoan. Joe’s score today of 48 won him 10 points, giving him a total of 28 and the winners plaque for the season. Brycen Bumgarner was second today with a score of 53.

Lorena Kennedy was absent today, but she is the winner for the ladies in the 13-14 age group.

The competition in the 11-12 year old age group was very keen for the boys in this division. The winning golfer for today was Grant Roush with a good score of 43 and a season point total of 20.

However, Alec Conway ended in second place today with his score of 53, but did wind up winning the point total with 26 for the season. Brady Meadows finished third in today’s scoring while Jesse Jordan was fourth today.

Marlo Norris won the scoring total for the ladies section for today and also won the season point total with 30 for the season.

Four players took part in today’s 10-and-under boys section. Nate Harris shot a 55 to win today’s tournament and his point total for the season was 27, which also gives him the season victory. Porter Midkiff finished second today with his score. Cy Watterson was just one stroke behind Porter while Briar Taylor finished 4th today.

Ali Norris was today’s winner in the 10-and-under ladies division as well as winning the point total for the season. Teagan Conway was second in the point race.

All of the participants today were provided a small lunch after play was completed. The final tournament on July 9 will be played at the Meigs County Golf Course just North of Pomeroy, Ohio. All area youth, age 19 and under, are welcome to play.

The entry fee is $12 per player and includes the golf as well as the small lunch. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. with play starting at 9 a.m. If you have any questions, please contact any of the following : Jeff Sloan at 740-256-6160, Jan Haddox at 304-675-3388, or Bob Blessing at 304-675-6135.