Rangers roll past Ripley, 9-4

RIPLEY, W.Va. — A grand way to win.

The American Legion Post 39 baseball team broke a 4-4 tie on Thursday in Jackson County with a grand slam home run from Billy Harmon, propelling the Rangers to a 9-4 victory over host Ripley.

Post 39 (5-2) took a 3-0 lead in the top second inning, with Harmon scoring on an error, Briar Wolfe singling home Coltin Parker, and Wes Smith singling in Cooper Peters.

The hosts took the lead with a four-run bottom of the second, but a bases loaded walk in the top of the third tied the game at four.

Harmon’s go-ahead grand slam came with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, with Carter Smith, Colton Reynolds and Cole Arnott on base.

Wes Smith capped off the Rangers’ 9-4 victory with one out in the top of the fifth, scoring on a passed ball.

Reynolds was the winning pitcher of record, striking out five batters, walking three, and giving up one hit in three shut out innings of relief. Hunter Blain started on the mound and allowing four unearned runs on one hit and four walks, while striking out three.

Harmon led the winning offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and four runs batted in. Wolfe was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the win, Arnott singled once and scored twice, while Wes Smith ended with a single, a run and an RBI.

Parker and Carter Smith both singled once and scored once for the Rangers, Brody Jeffers chipped in with a single, while Reynolds and Peters scored a run apiece, with Peters also earning an RBI.

Both teams committed two errors in the game, and Post 39 left eight runners on base, one more than Ripley.

These teams are slated to meet again on Wednesday at Meigs High School.

Post 39 will be back in action at Beavers Field on Sunday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

