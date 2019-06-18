Point soccer hosts tourney Saturday

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Getting their kicks this weekend.

The Point Pleasant soccer program will be hosting a 7-on-7 tournament this Saturday as 31 teams — both boys and girls — from 16 different schools will participate in a total of 57 games at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

Each game will last 20 minutes, with standard high school rules applying … for the most part. Each team is also limited to 15 players apiece. Both the boys and the girls tournaments will also be played in a pool format.

Point Pleasant has three different teams entered in the overall tournament, including a pair of squads in the boys division. Gallia Academy also has a team entered in the boys event.

A total of 11 squads are entered into the girls division, which makes for three separate pools of play — with four teams in two pools and three in another. The top two teams from each pool advance to the knockout round.

— Pool A: Point Pleasant, Cabell Midland Red, Parkersburg South, Woodrow Wilson Maroon.

— Pool B: Cabell Midland Silver, Charleston Catholic, Parkersburg Red, Woodrow Wilson White.

— Pool C: Parkersburg White, Shady Spring, Philip Barbour.

The boys bracket will feature 20 teams in six different pools, with a pair of four-team pools to go along with four different three-team pools. The top two teams from each pool advance to the knockout round.

— Pool A: Point Pleasant Red, Poca, Fairland Green.

— Pool B: Nitro, Parkersburg South Navy, George Washington Gray.

— Pool C: Gallia Academy, George Washington Maroon, Fairmont Senior Black.

— Pool D: Parkersburg Red, Fairmont Senior White, Brooke Green.

— Pool E: Fairland Black, Parkersburg South White, Williamstown, Fairmont Senior Blue.

— Pool F: Point Pleasant Black, St. Albans, Parkersburg White, Brooke Gold.

The girls tournament kicks off the event at 9 a.m. The boys tournament is slated to start shortly after noon.

Visit pointsoccer86.com/7v7-tournament-central for a complete list of schedule times and official rules.

Point Pleasant’s Garrett Hatten splits a pair of defenders during a September 6, 2018, boys soccer match at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_PP-Hatten.jpg Point Pleasant’s Garrett Hatten splits a pair of defenders during a September 6, 2018, boys soccer match at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

