5 Blue Angels on All-OVC list

The Gallia Academy softball team — which took second place in the eight-team Ohio Valley Conference — had five players chosen to the 2019 All-OVC teams, as selected by league coaches.

The Blue Angels’ first team choices were Alex Barnes, Malerie Stanley and Bailie Young.

Barnes, a junior shortstop, is back on the first team for a second straight season, after being named honorable mention as a freshman. Young, a sophomore outfielder, is on the first team for a second year in a row, while Stanley, a sophomore second baseman, picked up her first career all-league honor.

Junior third baseman and pitcher Bailey Meadows, and sophomore outfielder Chasity Adams both repeated as the Blue Angels’ honorable mention selections. It’s the third time Meadows was named to the honorable mention list.

Ironton’s Missy Fields was named the OVC Coach of the Year, leading the Lady Tigers to the 2019 championship with a perfect 14-0 league mark.

The Ohio Valley Conference does not select a player of the year.

2019 All-OVC Softball Team

First Team

IRONTON (14-0): Keegan Moore, Taiya Hamlet ,Peighton Rowe, Mary Beth Burton.

GALLIA ACADEMY (10-4): Alex Barnes, Malerie Stanley, Bailie Young.

PORTSMOUTH (8-6): Jacquelin Bautista, Madison Perry.

ROCK HILL (8-6): Grace Stevens, Kylee Howard.

COAL GROVE (7-7): Lauren Crum, Addi Dillow.

SOUTH POINT (5-9): Holly Ramey, Sara Allen.

CHESAPEAKE (3-11): Ryleigh Swann.

FAIRLAND (1-13): Emily Bowen.

Coach of the Year:

Missy Fields, Fairland.

Honorable Mention

IRONTON: Haylee Stevens, Demi Sands.

GALLIA ACADEMY: Bailey Meadows, Chasity Adams.

PORTSMOUTH: Olivia Ramey, Kylee Montgomery.

ROCK HILL: Rileigh Morris, Makenzie Hanshaw.

COAL GROVE: Jaidyn Griffith, Kaleigh Murphy.

SOUTH POINT: Kylee Ellison, Emily Byrd.

CHESAPEAKE: Ashley Tackett, Jordan Storms.

FAIRLAND: Libby Judge, Adrianna Hoffman.

Gallia Academy junior Alex Barnes settles under a flyball, during the Blue Angels' April 10 contest in Centenary, Ohio.

