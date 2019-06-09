Rio Grande finishes sixth in RSC Commissioner’s Cup

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande posted a sixth-place finish in the battle for the River States Conference Commissioner’s All-Sports Cup.

The RSC Commissioner’s All-Sports Cup is based on the combined finish in all sports. The RSC Cup standings are tabulated based on regular-season finish in the sports that have regular-season standings. For sports that do not have regular-season standings, the championship meet or tournament is used.

The standings are based on a 10-point scoring system. First place in a sport earns 10 points, second place earns nine and so on. For sports that have more than 10 schools competing, no points are earned for schools finishing below 10th place.

Each school’s point total is divided by the number of RSC championship sports sponsored by that school, which produces an average point total of each school out of 10.

Rio Grande placed sixth with an average of 6.00. The RedStorm took top points in men’s soccer, softball and women’s outdoor track and field, while also placing second in women’s indoor track & field.

Indiana University Southeast retained the Cup for the 2018-19 school year. The Grenadiers have claimed the honor in seven of the last 11 years since the award was established.

IU Southeast claimed this year’s top spot in the standings with a final average of 7.71 out of 10. The Grenadiers had first-or second-place finishes in four of their seven sports.

IU Southeast had its baseball team earn top points for the RSC regular-season championship and NAIA national bid. The Grenadiers were in second place in the regular season for softball and men’s and women’s tennis. The softball team went on to win the RSC Championship and make nationals while the tennis teams were conference tournament runners up.

Indiana University East placed second in the final standings with an average of 7.60. The Red Wolves had a conference-high 114 total points and increased their sport offerings to 15 of the 17 RSC championship sports this year.

IU East had high finishes in many sports placing second five different times including women’s cross country, volleyball, men’s basketball, men’s indoor track & field and women’s golf. IU East was also third in men’s and women’s tennis and men’s outdoor track and field.

Point Park University placed third with an average of 7.33 and 110 overall points. The Pioneers had a conference-high five sports in which they earned 10 points for first place — women’s cross country, women’s soccer, women’s indoor track & field, men’s indoor track & field and men’s outdoor track & field.

Point Park was also second in three other sports, which were men’s cross country, baseball and women’s outdoor track & field.

WVU Tech placed fourth with an average of 6.31. That was bolstered by first-place showings in men’s cross country and men’s and women’s basketball and second place in men’s soccer.

Indiana University Kokomo finished fifth with an average of 6.09. The Cougars had their best placements of first place in volleyball and third in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Asbury (Ky.) University finished behind Rio in seventh with its average of 5.71 highlighted by winning first place in men’s and women’s tennis and being second in women’s soccer and men’s golf.

Midway (Ky.) University and Cincinnati Christian University tied for eighth place with equal averages of 4.40. Midway placed first in women’s golf and third in men’s golf as its top placements. CCU was top-three in all four track seasons including men’s track & field outdoor runner-up.

Brescia (Ky.) University placed 10th and won the conference title in men’s golf. Ohio Christian University followed with both of its cross country teams in the top four.

Alice Lloyd (Ky.) College was next, highlighted by women’s basketball making nationals as conference runner-up. Carlow (Pa.) University was next led by women’s soccer placing third.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.