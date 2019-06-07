Trio of Rio baseball standouts named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three players representing the University of Rio Grande are among those named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) 2019 Baseball All-America teams.

Junior catcher Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) and senior pitcher Zack Harvey (Kenova, W.Va.) both earned second team honors, while freshman second baseman Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) was among those receiving an honorable mention selection.

The teams were selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.

The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods.

The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.

Shockley was named the River States Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading the RedStorm to a 39-21 record, a conference tournament championship and an NAIA National Tournament berth.

Shockley batted .373 with five home runs and 46 runs batted in. He also had 23 doubles, five triples, 43 walks, a .594 slugging percentage and a .495 on-base percentage.

Shockley led the RSC in batting average, doubles, triples and on-base percentage, while ranking second in total hits (81) and sixth in slugging percentage.

Harvey earned RSC Pitcher of the Year honors by posting a 13-3 record with a 2.86 earned run average, four complete games and three shutouts in 17 appearances.

The right-hander allowed 97 hits over 104 innings pitched, while walking just 26 batters and striking out 128.

Harvey’s 13 wins and 128 strikeouts established new single-season school records. The 13 wins also ranked second nationally.

Harvey also became the school’s all-time strikeout leader, while tying the school record for career shutouts.

Surrell led the RedStorm in hits (84) and runs scored (60), while ranking second on the team in batting (.368), RBIs (48) and doubles (21). He also stole 23 bases.

Surrell, like Shockley and Harvey a first team All-RSC honoree, also made 14 appearances as a pitcher, finishing with a 4-2 record, one save and a 3.89 ERA.

Aaron Shackelford of The Master’s (Calif.) and Colton Williams of Science & Arts (Okla.) headlined the All-American team as the National Player of the Year and National Pitcher of the Year, respectively.

Shackelford ended his season third on the all-time list in the NAIA with 36 home runs. The senior was ranked No. 1 in the nation in nine offensive categories including home runs, home runs per game (.692), runs scored per game (1.596), runs batted in per game (1.904), total RBI (99) and slugging percentage (1.096).

Williams ended his season at the Avista NAIA World Series and was a member of the all-tournament team with one win and a 2.40 ERA on the biggest stage of NAIA Baseball.

Throughout the season, Williams tossed over 108 innings and held batters to a .186 average with a 1.33 ERA. The Houston, Texas native led the nation in wins with 16 and allowed just five earned runs over the course of the season, good enough for fifth in the NAIA in that category.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

