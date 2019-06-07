Rio Grande Sports Briefs

Rio’s Criner, Hoffman named NAIA Softball Scholar-Athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Wednesday that 510 women’s softball student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Women’s Softball Scholar-Athletes.

The University of Rio Grande was represented on the list by juniors Michaela Criner (Bremen, OH) and Brooke Hoffman (Columbus Grove, OH).

USC Beaufort (S.C.) led the pack nationally with 10 individuals making the list. Six institutions had eight individuals on the list this year including Central Methodist (Mo.), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Graceland (Iowa), Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Madonna (Mich.), and Missouri Valley.

RedStorm women’s track & field puts 5 on Scholar-Athlete list

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Five representatives of the University of Rio Grande were among the 516 women’s track & field student-athletes named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport, be of at least junior standing and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

Rio Grande’s honorees included seniors Alexis Johnson-Schoolcraft (Mercerville, OH), Lucy Williams (Athens, OH) and Taylor Grubb (Thornville, OH), in addition to juniors Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH) and Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH).

RedStorm baseball’s Shockley, Meade named Scholar-Athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two members of the University of Rio Grande baseball team were among those named 2019 Daktronics NAIA Baseball Scholar-Athletes by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Representing the RedStorm on the list were juniors Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) and Trey Meade (Seaman, OH).

The 2019 list features 439 student-athletes that achieves at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport, be of at least junior standing and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

Robert Morris (Ill.) led the way with 16 selections. Indiana Tech, Indiana Wesleyan, Texas College and Antelope Valley all tied for the second largest total with eight each.