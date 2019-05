The Southern baseball team had its 2019 campaign come to an end in the Region 15 semifinal on Thursday at Beavers Field in Lancaster, Ohio. The Tornadoes (18-8) dropped a 12-7 decision to Newark Catholic after trailing by as many as 10 runs in the early innings. A complete recap of the Southern-Newark Catholic contest will be available both online and in the weekend sports edition of the Sunday Times-Sentinel.

