3 Blue Devils named to all-district teams

A trio of Blue Devils were selected to the 2019 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Southeast District Division I-II teams, as voted on by the coaches within the two districts.

Division I-II was broken down into north and south, with Gallia Academy being the only team from the Ohio Valley Publishing area represented.

Gallia Academy — which was 15-9 on the year — landed a pair of second team selections, as well as one honorable mention on the South Division list.

GAHS senior Josh Faro — who was a first team selection last season — was named to the second team this spring. Faro was joined on the second team by fellow senior Garrett McGuire, while another Blue Devil senior, Wyatt Sipple, was selected to the honorable mention list.

Athens’ Nate Trainer was named the Division I-II South Player of the Year, while Warren’s Ryan Lemley was honored as Coach of the Year.

Divisions I-II South

FIRST TEAM

Nate Trainer, Athens; Chad Ison, Zane Trace; Corbin Alkire, Marietta; Cameron DeBord, Unioto; Seth Dennis, Warren; Tucker Tackett, Waverly; Brice Graham, Jackson; Cam Farley, Zane Trace; Ash Abele, Vinton County.

Coach of the Year:

Ryan Lemley, Warren.

SECOND TEAM

Dakota Miller, Marietta; Carson DeBord, Unioto; Lane Larson, Zane Trace; Garrett McGuire, Gallia Academy; Nick Barga, Athens; Jack Cornwell, Athens; Josh Faro, Gallia Academy; Evan Gardee, Warren; Kail Hill, Marietta.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ian Gillen, Waverly; Rece Lonas, Athens; Trevor Penrod, Waverly; Eli Kennedy, Athens; Wyatt Sipple, Gallia Academy; Cole Alkire, Marietta; Jacob Wells, Vinton County; Derek Duckworth, Marietta; DJ Norris, Vinton County; Kurt Taylor, Warren; Ty Broemann, Jackson; Noah Edgell, Warren; Caleb Haller, Jackson; Tanner Congrove, Zane Trace; Elliott Lynn, Zane Trace; Nate Keiger, Unioto; Hayden Longcoy, Unioto.

Divisions I-II North

FIRST TEAM

Garret Gray, Circleville; Reece Trowbridge, Sheridan; Tylor Wolfe, Fairfield Union; Luke Magulac, Hillsboro; Trey Givens, New Lexington; Drew Campbell, Sheridan; Eric Anderson, Greenfield McClain; Charlie Kline, Logan; Ethan Wolfe, Circleville.

Coach of the Year:

Brian Bigam, Circleville.

SECOND TEAM

Drew Batson, Miami Trace; Ryan Schwartz, Washington CH; Cade Burton, Circleville; Ethan Malone, Sheridan; Ethan Humphries, Hillsboro; Ryan Huffman, Logan Elm; Austin Mathews, Miami Trace; Layton Cassady, Logan; Josh Tipton, Fairfield Union.

HONORABLE MENTION

Grant Crum, Hillsboro; Cody Fyffe, Fairfield Union; Jared Thompson, Hillsboro; Nick Tipton, Fairfield Union; Austin Brown, Miami Trace; Logan Farmer, Sheridan; Bailey Roberts, Washington CH; Seth Burgess, New Lexington; John Salyers, Greenfield McClain; Garrett Kennedy, Circleville; Colton Mossbarger, Greenfield McClain; Hayden Higginbotham, Logan Elm; Skye Matheney, New Lexington; Trey Slack, Logan; Evan Hutchinson, Greenfield McClain.

Gallia Academy senior Garrett McGuire lifts a fly ball to right field during the fifth inning of an April 22 baseball contest against Rock Hill at Bob Eastman Field in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5.29-GA-McGuire.jpg Gallia Academy senior Garrett McGuire lifts a fly ball to right field during the fifth inning of an April 22 baseball contest against Rock Hill at Bob Eastman Field in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.