Twyman advances to state

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Something old and something new.

Meigs senior Kassidy Betzing earned her fourth consecutive trip to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, while River Valley freshman Lauren Twyman will be making her first appearance at Ohio State University after the duo qualified out of the Division II Region 7 Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Muskingum University.

Betzing won her fourth straight regional title by almost 15 inches after claiming the D-2 long jump title with a distance of 18 feet, 5.5 inches.

Twyman, on the other hand, just made the cut after placing fourth overall in the 800m run with a time of 2:21.38.

The pair advances to the D-2 state meet, which will be held on Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Franklin County.

Betzing — who was scratched from the 100m dash final on Saturday — accounted for all 10 of the Lady Marauder points, which was good enough for a three-way tie for 20th place between MHS, Gallia Academy and Washington Court House.

Twyman accumulated over half of the Lady Raiders’ nine points, which was good enough for a three-way tie for 23rd place between RVHS, Circleville and Indian Creek.

Tuscarawas Valley won the D-2 girls title with 55 points, while Fairfield Union (50) and Indian Valley (47) rounded out the top three spots out of 39 scoring teams.

Twyman also joined senior Rakia Penick, junior Savannah Reese and freshman Kate Nutter in scoring points in the 4x200m relay with a seventh place finish of 1:49.90.

Senior Kelsey Brown also placed seventh in the shot put final (34-3) to account for the other two RVHS team points.

MHS senior Caroline Roush completed her prep career by finishing 11th in the discus event with a throw of 105 feet, 9 inches.

The Blue Angels picked up all 10 of their points at the Region 7 meet on Saturday, with junior Alex Barnes just missing out on a state berth after placing fifth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 7 inches.

Sophomore Sarah Watts was sixth in the 800m run with a time of 2:25.86, while freshman Zoe Smith was also sixth in the 200m dash with a mark of 27.04 seconds.

Warren won the Region 7 boys title with 69 points, while Sheridan (52) and Ridgewood (38) rounded out the top three positions out of 47 scoring teams.

River Valley joined Winchester Eastern, Cambridge and Fairland in a four-way tie for 39th place with three points. Senior Eric Weber accounted for all of those points after placing sixth in the discus final (144-8).

RVHS senior Dylan Fulks was the area’s lone male participating on Saturday, finishing 13th overall in the 1600m run with a time of 4:59.42.

Neither Gallia Academy nor Meigs managed any points at this spring’s Region 7 meet.

