Browning, Northup qualify for state

RUSHVILLE, Ohio — A regional championship for one, and school history for another.

Eastern senior Noah Browning and South Gallia junior Kyle Northup both qualified for the OHSAA Division III state track and field championships at the Region 11 meet on Friday at Fairfield Union High School.

Browning — who made his state debut in the 400m dash last spring — will be headed back to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for a pair of events this year. The EHS senior won the 400m dash with a time of 49.84, while claiming fourth in the 200m dash at 23.36.

Northup will be the first Rebel to compete at the state meet, as he claimed fourth in the high jump at 6 feet, 1 inch. Northup broke his own school record for highest finish at the regional meet, which he initially earned with a sixth place finish in the high jump last year.

The Eastern boys finished 13th overall in the region, scoring 19 points, while SGHS scored five and was tied for 31st with Columbus International. The Tornadoes were held scoreless in the meet, with their lone competitor, senior David Dunfee, claiming 12th in the shot put with a distance of 43 feet, 8.5 inches.

The EHS girls finished with seven points and were tied for 26th with South Central. The Lady Eagles’ only points on Friday came from sophomore Layna Catlett, who was 7th in the discus throw at 114 feet, 5 inches. EHS junior Caterina Miecchi — who secured the Lady Eagles’ only state berth in the shot put on Wednesday — placed 14th in the discus throw at 92 feet, 4 inches.

Wrapping up their seasons on Friday at the Region 11 championships were EHS senior Rhiannon Morris, who was 12th in the 3200m run with a time of 12:50.28, and SHS junior Sydney Roush, who took 14th in the 800m run with a time of 2:34.21.

Mount Gilead won the boys team title with a score of 89, 32 ahead of Grandview Heights in second. Peebles was champion of the girls competition, scoring 71 for a 20-point win over runner-up Columbus Academy.

The OHSAA state meet will begin on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the Region 11 championships at Fairfield Union High School.

Southern’s Sydney Roush competes in the 800m run at the River Valley Open on April 2 in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5.26-SHS-Roush.jpg Southern’s Sydney Roush competes in the 800m run at the River Valley Open on April 2 in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.