Big Blacks outlast Scott, 1-0

MADISON, W.Va. — A successful recipe.

One timely round at the plate mixed in with a pitching gem from starter Kyelar Morrow ultimately allowed the Point Pleasant baseball team to take early control of the Class AA Region IV tournament on Monday night with a thrilling 1-0 decision over host Scott in Boone County.

The Big Blacks (23-7) — the Section 1 champs of Region IV — found themselves locked in a scoreless draw through four complete, but the guests managed a minor breakthrough in the top of the fifth as Wyatt Wilson led the inning off by reaching safely on an error.

Wilson managed to steal second, then advanced to third on a one-out single by Morrow that put runners at the corners. Tanner Mitchell followed with a single to right-center that allowed Wilson to trot plateward for a 1-0 edge.

The Red and Black managed only one baserunner through the first four innings and had 10 consecutive batters retired before Wilson led off the fifth frame. PPHS ended up leaving runners stranded at the corners in the fifth, then mustered only one more baserunner the rest of the way.

Still, despite a lack of scoring opportunities, that single run proved to be more than enough for Morrow and the Big Blacks.

The sophomore right-hander had a bend but don’t break approach as Morrow allowed at least one baserunner in each of the first five innings, but ultimately worked out of each and every potential jam.

Aaron Epling led the bottom of the first off with a single and was stranded at third. Epling also ended up being the only SHS baserunner to advance beyond second.

The Skyhawks (25-6) had runners at first and second with one out in the third, but Morrow induced an infield pop-up and a groundout to get out of the inning unscathed.

A two-out single by Isaac Miller and a catcher’s interference call put a pair on in the fifth, but the Black and Gold were again unable to produce anything on the scoreboard.

The hosts went down in order in the sixth and got a one-out single from Hunter Eplin in the seventh, but Epling grounded into a 6-3 double play that wrapped up the one-run triumph.

Point Pleasant owns a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and will look to wrap things up at home Tuesday night in Game 2 at 6 p.m.

Morrow needed just 82 pitches (60 strikes) to get the necessary 21 outs, allowing only four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out two in the winning decision.

West Virginia University signee Carter Lyles took the loss after surrendering one unearned run, three hits and zero walks over seven frames while fanning 10. Lyles threw 98 pitches in the setback.

Scott had four of the seven hits in the contest and also committed only one of the three errors in the game, although that single miscue did lead to the game’s only score. SHS stranded seven runners on base, while the Big Blacks left four on the bags.

Morrow, Mitchell and Hunter Blain had a hit apiece in the triumph, with Mitchell accounting for the game’s lone RBI. Epling, Miller, Eplin and Peyton Brown had the lone safeties for the Skyhawks.

Point Pleasant sophomore Kyelar Morrow releases a pitch during a May 7 baseball game against Poca in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5.22-PP-Morrow.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Kyelar Morrow releases a pitch during a May 7 baseball game against Poca in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

