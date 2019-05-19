More sights from the 2019 WVSSAC meet

^^^

All photos by Bryan Walters, who can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Point Pleasant junior Kaydean Eta, middle, clears an obstacle during the 2019 Class AA 110m hurdles final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama freshman Lacey Neal (243) receives a baton exchange from senior teammate Skylar Riffle during the 2019 Class A 4x100m relay final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant senior Madison Hatfield (418) receives a baton exchange from junior teammate Ashley Staats during the 2019 Class AA 4x100m relay final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Samantha Saunders leaps for an attempt during the 2019 Class AA high jump final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Brady Adkins clears an obstacle during the 2019 Class AA 300m hurdles final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama senior Jacob Lloyd, middle, surges out in front of a pack during the 2019 Class A 800m run final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Nick Leport (1144) receives a baton exchange from classmate Garrett Hatten during the 2019 Class AA 4x100m relay final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant senior Trevon Franklin releases a throw during the 2019 Class AA shot put final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama freshman Olivia Brooks (240) receives a baton exchange from classmate Michaela Hieronymus during the 2019 Class A 4x200m relay final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant freshman Kayla Butler releases a throw during the 2019 Class AA shot put final held Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.