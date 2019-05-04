Blue Angels storm past Chesapeake, 4-1

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Perhaps the most important thing to take into the postseason is momentum.

The Gallia Academy softball team wrapped up Ohio Valley Conference play and won its fourth straight game on Thursday in Lawrence County, with the Blue Angels defeating Chesapeake by a 4-1 count in a weather-shortened five-inning game.

The Blue Angels (10-11, 10-4 OVC) — who also defeated CHS by a 14-1 count on April 10 in Centenary — had a runner thrown out at the plate in the first inning of Thursday’s contest, but took a 2-0 lead in the following frame, as Preslee Reed singled home Malerie Stanley and then scored on a single by Kyla Miller.

The Lady Panthers got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, but GAHS capped off the 4-1 victory with Alex Barnes and Chasity Adams scoring in the top of the fifth.

Hunter Copley was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Gallia Academy, striking out four batters, while giving up one earned run on three hits and a pair of walks.

Swann took the setback in a complete game for CHS, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and three walks.

Leading GAHS at the plate, Adams was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Alex Barnes doubled once and scored once in the win, while Reed and Stanley both singled once and scored once, with Reed picking up an RBI. Miller and Bailey Meadows both contributed a single and an RBI to the winning cause.

Storms, Handley and Rollins each recorded a hit for the hosts, with Storms scoring a run.

The Blue Angels committed the game’s only error and left six runners stranded on base, two more than Chesapeake.

After the postseason opener at Warren on Saturday — with the winner scheduled to visit Waverly on Monday — GAHS is slated to host Eastern in a non-conference bout on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

