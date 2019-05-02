Wahama stings Yellow Jackets, 19-3

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Enough runs to spread over a few games.

The Wahama baseball team put on an offensive showcase in Wood County on Wednesday, as the White Falcons soared past non-conference host Williamstown by a 19-3 count.

Wahama (21-4) — winner of five straight — charged out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a two-out grand slam from Cooper Peters.

The Yellow Jackets (17-8) cut their deficit in half with three runs in the bottom of the second inning, but the White Falcons surged for four runs on the strength of five hits in the top of the fourth, stretching the lead to 10-3.

The guests manufactured a run without recording a hit in the following inning, and the capped off the 19-3 win with eight runs on nine hits in the top of the sixth.

Jonathan Frye was the winning pitcher of record in 4.1 innings for Wahama, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and three walks. David Hendrick pitched the final 1.2 innings for the guests and hit one batter.

Trenton Lynch, Baylor Haught, and Chase Barkley shared the pitching duties for Williamstown, allowing a combined 19 earned runs on 21 hits and eight walks. Lynch was the losing pitcher of record, but had a game-high three strikeouts.

Wahama’s offense was led by Ethyn Barnitz, who was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and one run batted in, and Tanner Smith, who was 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Frye was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs in the win, Peters was 2-for-2 with a grand slam, two runs scored and five RBIs, Antonio Serevicz was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, while Brayden Davenport went 2-for-5, scored once and drove in one run.

Hendrick doubled once, scored twice and drove in two runs for the victors, while Trevor Hunt, Jacob Fisher and Ethan VanMatre each singled once and scored once, with Hunt earning two RBIs, and Fisher adding one RBI. Tyler Bumgarner crossed home plate once for the victors.

Ethan Tawney led Williamstown, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Cullen Cutright was 3-for-3 in the setback, Barkley doubled once and scored once, while Brady Ankrom came up with a single, a run and two RBIs.

Neither team committed an error and both left eight runners on base.

After Thursday’s trip to Nitro, Wahama will head back to Wood County to face Parkersburg Catholic on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

