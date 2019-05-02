Dragons sweep GA, win OVC title

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A big no-no on this road trip.

Starter Garrett Looney allowed only one walk over seven hitless innings as host Fairland claimed a 5-0 victory over the Gallia Academy baseball team on Wednesday night during an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (13-7, 8-5 OVC) produced only four baserunners in the entire outing, which included a pair errors that allowed runners to reach safely in the third and seventh frames. GAHS also had runners stranded at first and second in the fourth after they respectively reached on a walk and by being hit by a pitch.

The Dragons, on the other hand, plated a run apiece in both the first and third frames, then erupted for three more scores in the fourth while ultimately providing more than enough offensive support for Looney.

Alex Rodgers drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly to right field that plated Gavin Hunt for a 1-0 edge after one full frame. Rodgers also received a bases-loaded walk in the third that allowed Brennan West to come home for a two-run advantage.

Looney helped his own cause by singling in Reilly Sowards in the fourth, then Hunt drove in Looney with a two-out single that increased the lead out to 4-0.

Sowards ended up at third after a pair of stolen bases, then Tucker Adkins drew a walk to put runners on the corners. An error on a double-steal attempt allowed Sowards to come home safely while wrapping up the five-run outcome.

Fairland — which clinched the 2019 OVC championship with the triumph — also claimed a season sweep of the Blue Devils after earning a 7-6 decision in Centenary back on April 15.

Looney struck out five batters in the complete-game decision. Andrew Toler took the loss after surrendering three earned runs, three hits and four walks over three innings while striking out four.

Hunt led FHS with three hits and two runs scored. Adkins and Looney provided a safety apiece as well, while Rodgers was credited with two RBIs.

Gallia Academy completed OVC play on Thursday after traveling to Chesapeake.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

