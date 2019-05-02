Vinton County holds off Lady Raiders, 5-4

McARTHUR, Ohio —Revenge at its worst.

The River Valley softball team — which claimed a 4-0 victory over Vinton County on April 16 in Bidwell — fell to those same Lady Vikings by a 5-4 count in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Wednesday at VCHS.

The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the Lady Raiders (11-11, 5-7 TVC Ohio) got one run back in the top of the second, as Sierra Somerville singled home Kasey Birchfield.

The Silver and Black took the lead in the following inning, as Skylar Jones singled home Cierra Roberts and then scored on a grounder by Birchfield.

Vinton County, however, plated two runs in the bottom of the third and led 4-3. RVHS tied the game at four with Baylee Hollanbaugh scoring on an error in the top of the fourth, but the hosts were up 5-4 after an error in the bottom half of the inning.

River Valley put runners in scoring position in both the sixth and seventh innings, but came up empty and fell by a 5-4 tally.

Airika Barr took the pitching loss in a complete game for RVHS, striking out eight batters and walking six, while giving up five runs, four earned, and five hits.

Kerrigan Ward struck out four and earned a complete game victory for the hosts, allowing four runs, three earned, on 12 hits and two walks.

Birchfield led the Lady Raiders on offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in. Roberts was 2-for-3 with a run, Somerville was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Grace Hash doubled once for RVHS.

Jones and Hollanbaugh both singled once and scored once in the contest, with Jones picking up an RBI. Brooklyn Sizemore and Kaylee Tucker had a single apiece for the guests.

Abby Faught led VCHS, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Ward, Josie Hembree and Breanna Sexton had a hit apiece in the win, with Sexton scoring twice and Hembree scoring once.

Both teams had an error in the game and RVHS stranded 10 runners on base, four more than the Lady Vikings.

After Thursday’s bout with South Gallia, the Lady Raiders will return to McArthur to face VCHS in the sectional semifinal on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

