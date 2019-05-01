Point avenges Vikings, 4-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A little support can go a long way.

Starter Joe Herdman allowed only one run over five innings and the Point Pleasant baseball team built a 3-0 lead through two frames before ultimately cruising to a 4-1 victory over visiting Ripley on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (18-6) led wire-to-wire while picking up their third consecutive victory, as well as salvaging a season split with the Vikings after dropping a 9-8 decision at RHS back on April 11.

The hosts established a quick 2-0 edge in the bottom of the first as Wyatt Wilson delivered a bases-loaded single to right field with one away, allowing Miles Williams to score for a 1-0 edge. Brody Jeffers later scored on a groundout by Kyelar Morrow for a two-run cushion.

Williams reached on a two-out error in the second and eventually scored on a single by Carter Smith, making it a 3-0 contest through two complete.

Ripley — which stranded five baserunners through four innings, including leaving the bases loaded with one away in the second — finally cracked the scoring column in the fifth as Dane Petersen singled home Tyler Haskins to close to within two.

PPHS, however, got the run back in its half of the fifth as Jeffers scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Morrow, wrapping up the 4-1 outcome.

The Vikings outhit the hosts by a sizable 9-4 overall margin and both teams committed two errors apiece in the contest. RHS stranded nine runners on base, while the Big Blacks left seven on the bags.

Herdman was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, eight hits and one walk over five innings. Davis Haynes took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned), four hits and three walks over 5.1 frames while fanning five.

Smith, Jeffers, Wilson and Joel Beattie had a hit apiece for the victors. Petersen, Haynes and Josh Carte paced Ripley with two hits apiece, while Haskins, Broedy Boyce and Cameron Patterson also added a safety each.

Point Pleasant hosted Huntington Saint Joseph on Senior Night Wednesday and returns to action Thursday when it travels to Parkersburg South for a non-conference game at 7 p.m.

The Big Blacks will also host Charleston Catholic on Friday at 6 p.m.

Point Pleasant junior Joe Herdman delivers a pitch during the second inning of Tuesday night’s baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5.2-PP-Herdman.jpg Point Pleasant junior Joe Herdman delivers a pitch during the second inning of Tuesday night’s baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Cason Payne (4) locates the ball after safely reaching third base during the first inning of Tuesday night’s baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_PP-Payne.jpg Point Pleasant senior Cason Payne (4) locates the ball after safely reaching third base during the first inning of Tuesday night’s baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Brody Jeffers, right, successfully picks off a runner at first base during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_PP-Jeffers.jpg Point Pleasant senior Brody Jeffers, right, successfully picks off a runner at first base during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Wyatt Wilson tracks down a fly ball in right field during the first inning of Tuesday night’s baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_PP-Wilson.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Wyatt Wilson tracks down a fly ball in right field during the first inning of Tuesday night’s baseball game against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

