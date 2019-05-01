Wellston wallops Lady Tornadoes, 15-1

WELLSTON, Ohio — So much for gracious hosts.

The Southern softball team wasn’t made to feel very welcome in Jackson County on Tuesday night, as non-conference host Wellston blasted four home runs and defeated the Lady Tornadoes by a 15-1 count in five innings.

The Lady Rockets led 8-0 after the first inning, which was highlighted by two-run home runs by Jenna Johnston and Erica Scott. A solo homer by Makenna Kilgour gave WHS a 9-0 lead in the second, and then Southern (6-14) got a run back in the top of the third, as Abby Cummins singled home Ally Shuler.

Wellston, however, capped off the 15-1 victory with six runs in the bottom of the third, featuring a three-run home run by Ashley Compston.

Cummins took the pitching loss in three innings of work for Southern, allowing 15 runs, 10 earned, on 14 hits and three walks. Cierra Whitesell pitched a perfect final frame for Southern.

Molly Smith was the winning pitcher of record for WHS, striking out two and giving up two runs in two innings of work. Kamryn Karr finished the game for the Blue and Gold, striking out six batters, while surrendering an earned run on a hit and a walk.

Cummins led the Lady Tornadoes at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI. Baylee Grueser singled once for the guests, while Shuler scored a run.

Compston and Kilgour led the WHS offense, both going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three runs batted in, while Scott was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.

Southern committed all-4 of the game’s errors and left four runners on base, two fewer than Wellston.

After hosting Nelsonville-York on Wednesday, the Purple and Gold will travel to Federal Hocking to open the postseason on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.