Gallia Academy sweeps Hornets, 5-3

CENTENARY, Ohio — A little more effort went into this similar outcome.

The Gallia Academy baseball team plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth and ended up celebrating Senior Night in style Monday with a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over visiting Coal Grove in an Ohio Valley Conference contest at Bob Eastman Field in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (13-6, 8-4 OVC) built a 2-1 cushion through two complete, but the Hornets answered with two runs in the top of the fifth en route to a 3-2 edge.

Trenton Johnson was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth, then stole second and advanced to third on a one-out infield single by Cole Davis. The errant throw to first also got past the first baseman, allowing Johnson to come home for a three-all contest.

With Davis now at third, Josh Faro delivered a single that allowed Davis to score for a 4-3 advantage. Morgan Stanley also brought Faro in with a two-out single for a 5-3 cushion through six complete.

The Red and Black had runners at first and second with nobody out in the top of the seventh, but followed with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to third to wrap up the final outcome.

GAHS also claimed a season sweep of the Hornets after posting a 12-0 decision in Lawrence County back on April 18.

Four consecutive walks led to a quick 1-0 lead for the Hornets a half-inning into play, but the Blue Devils rallied with a run in their half of the first as Garrett McGuire singled home Wyatt Sipple for a one-all contest.

The hosts secured their first lead of the game in the second as Faro received a bases-loaded walk with two away for a 2-1 edge.

Coal Grove recaptured the lead in the fifth as Nate Harmon blasted a two-run homer to left-center with nobody out, turning a one-run deficit into a 3-2 lead.

The Blue and White outhit the guests by a 6-4 overall margin, with the Hornets also committing the only error of the game. Both teams stranded 10 runners apiece on base.

The Blue Devils used four different pitchers in the game, with Colton Roe claiming the win after allowing two runs (two earned), two hits and two walks over three innings of relief while fanning six.

Malachi Wheeler took the loss for CGHS after surrendering three runs (three earned), three hits and one walk over one innings of relief while fanning one.

Sipple, Davis, Faro, McGuire, Stanley and Toler each had a hit in the victory. Harmon, Kyle Sites, Xander Keaton and Christian Workman had a safety apiece for the guests, with Harmon also accounting for three RBIs.

Seniors Cole Davis, Brendan Carter, Morgan Stanley, Wyatt Sipple, Justin McClelland, Josh Faro and Garrett McGuire were honored after the game for all of their years of contributions with the program.

Gallia Academy was at Fairland on Wednesday and returns to action Thursday when it travels to Chesapeake for an OVC contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

