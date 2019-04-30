Softball postseason set in Ohio

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the roads to the district tournament were paved Sunday afternoon as the 2019 OHSAA Southeast District softball tournaments were officially released for all three divisions.

A half-dozen Ohio Valley Publishing schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Only one of the six area programs need a single win to get out of sectional play, while the four of the five remaining teams need two victories to advance to their respective district tournaments.

Starting in Division IV, fourth-seeded Eastern earned the area’s highest overall placement and will host fifth-seeded Belpre in a sectional final at Don Jackson Field at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Ninth-seeded Southern will travel to eighth-seeded Federal Hocking for a sectional semifinal contest at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6. The winner travels to top-seeded Waterford for a sectional final game at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The Lady Rebels earned the 10-seed and will travel to seventh-seeded Pike Eastern for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6. The winner travels to second-seeded Symmes Valley for a sectional final game at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Division IV district tournament play will be held at the University of Rio Grande starting May 14.

River Valley secured a five-seed in Division II and will travel to fourth-seeded Vinton County in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6.

Gallia Academy drew a nine-seed and travels to eighth-seeded Warren for a D-2 sectional quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4. The winner travels to Waverly to face the top-seeded Lady Tigers at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6, in a sectional semifinal.

The winner from the Waverly-GAHS-Warren games will face the winner of the Vinton County-River Valley contest in the sectional final at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 8.

Division II district tournament play will be held at the Ohio University starting May 13.

Meigs — the lone Division III program in the Ohio Valley Publishing area — came away with an eight-seed and will host ninth-seeded South Point in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.

The winner will travel to Wheelersburg to face the top-seeded Lady Pirates in a D-3 sectional final at 5 p.m. Friday, May 10.

Division III district tournament play will be held at the Unioto High School starting May 15.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings and brackets of the 2019 OHSAA Southeast District softball tournament.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

