Lady Falcons pound Miller, 28-4

HEMLOCK, Ohio — A fitting end to a perfect league slate.

The Wahama softball team won its 20th consecutive game wrapped up its undefeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division campaign with a 28-4 victory over host Miller on Monday, the Lady Falcons’ 10th double-digit victory in league play this season.

Wahama (24-1, 16-0 TVC Hocking) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, as Tanner King doubled home Maddy VanMatre. Three straight hits to start the top of the second set the tone for a six-run inning, in which the visiting Lady Falcons sent 10 batters to the plate.

The Red and White batted around three times in the third frame, scoring 21 runs on 13 hits, six walks, two hit batters and a pair of errors.

Miller ended the shut out with a run in the fourth, then scored three in the fifth and fell by a 28-4 tally.

Hannah Rose was the winning pitcher of record in two perfect innings for the guests, striking out two batters. Hannah Billups pitched two innings, struck out four batters and allowed one earned run on two hits. Emma Gibbs tossed the final frame for WHS, striking out two and giving up three earned runs on a hit and four walks.

Agriesh and Perani shared the pitching duties for Miller, allowing 28 runs, 14 earned on 22 hits and six walks, while striking out seven.

Billups led the Red and White on offense, going 5-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and three runs batted in. King was 3-for-3 with three doubles, three runs and four RBIs, Rose was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three runs and four RBIs, while Lauren Noble was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs.

Victoria VanMatre was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Wahama, Maddy VanMatre was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Gibbs went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in one run. Emily VanMatre doubled once and scored thee times for WHS, Deborah Miller doubled once and drove in two runs, Bailee Bumgarner scored three runs and drove in one, while Emma Fisher crossed home plate once.

Agriesh, Perani and Chappleon each singled once for the hosts, with Agriesh scoring a team-best two runs, and Chappleon picking up a team-high two RBIs.

MHS was responsible for all-5 of the games errors and left three runners on base, while WHS stranded seven.

The Red and White also defeated Miller by a 13-1 count on April 8 in Hartford.

Wahama begins postseason play at home on Wednesday against the winner of Williamstown and Wirt County.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.