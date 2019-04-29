Gallia Academy fends off Marauders, 9-4

CENTENARY, Ohio — Momentum most definitely mattered.

The Gallia Academy baseball team picked up its fourth win in a row, while handing Meigs its fourth straight setback, as the Blue Devils claimed a 9-4 victory in non-conference action on Saturday at Bob Eastman Field in Gallia County.

Meigs (7-10) took a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by Briar Wolfe in the top of the first, but the Blue Devils (12-6) were up 2-1 after two-out RBI singles by Garrett McGuire and Cade Roberts in the home half of the inning.

Gallia Academy went up 3-1 on an RBI double by Wyatt Sipple in the second, and then extended its lead to 5-1 in the following inning, as McGuire scored on a Andrew Toler sac-fly, and Morgan Stanley came home on after a bases loaded walk.

After a scoreless fourth frame, the GAHS lead grew to 9-1 with a four-run fifth, highlighted by a two-run double from McGuire.

Meigs ended a four-inning drought as Andrew Dodson and Landon Acree scored in the top of the sixth, cutting the Blue Devil lead to 9-3. The Marauders added a run on an error in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell by a 9-4 count.

GAHS freshman Zane Loveday was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out six, while giving up four runs, three earned, on eight hits and three walks.

Cory Cox took the pitching loss in 1.2 innings for MHS, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out two. Alex Pierce tossed .2 innings, and gave up two earned runs on two hits and three walks. Wolfe struck out three batters in two innings of work, while surrendering three earned runs on two hits and two walks. Matt Gilkey finished the game on the mound for Meigs, striking out two, while giving up an earned run on two hits.

Sipple led the Blue Devils at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and one run batted in. McGuire was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, Cole Davis was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, while Roberts singled twice and drove in one run over four at-bats.

Toler contributed a double and an RBI to the winning cause, Stanley chipped in with a single, a run and an RBI, while Trent Johnson and Josh Faro added two runs and one run respectively.

Leading Meigs at the plate, Cox was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in, while Wolfe was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dodson and Gilkey both singled once and scored once in the setback, Michael Kesterson and Wesley Smith added a hit apiece, while Acree scored a run.

Each squad stranded 10 runners on base in the game. The Marauders committed two errors, one fewer than the Blue Devils.

Both teams resumed play in their respective leagues on Monday, with Meigs visiting Nelsonville-York, and Gallia Academy hosting Coal Grove. GAHS will be back at home on Wednesday against Fairland, while MHS will host Alexander on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

