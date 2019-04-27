EHS, MHS compete at Vinton County Invite

McARTHUR, Ohio — The Eastern and Meigs track and field teams took part in the Vinton County Invitational on Thursday, with the Lady Eagles finishing second and the EHS boys taking sixth, while the MHS girls were eighth and the Marauders placed ninth.

The host Lady Vikings won the girls team title with a score of 138, just 11 ahead of Eastern. Jackson was third with 115, followed by Alexander at 85.5 and Waverly at 74. Huntington Ross and Southeastern were in a tie for sixth with 30 apiece, Meigs was next with 25, followed by Belpre with 18, Wellston with eight and Vinton County ‘B’ with 7.5.

The Lady Eagles won a trio of events, while placing top-3 nine more times.

Layna Catlett was responsible for two of Eastern’s gold medals, posting respective distances of 109-5 and 34-4 in the discus throw and shot put. Caterina Miecchi was second in both events, recording a mark of 105-00.5 in the discus throw, and a distance of 32-2.5 in the shot put.

The Lady Eagles’ other championship came from Katlin Fick, who won the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.65. Fick earned two runner-up finishes, with a time of 54.93 in the 300m hurdles and a mark of 7-6 in the pole vault.

Ally Durst was third in the 1600m run with a time of 5:51.6 for EHS, while Alisa Ord placed third in the long jump at 13-10.

The EHS relay team of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Ashton Guthrie and Whitney Durst finished second in the 4x800m with a time of 11:04.14. The team of Fick, Jaymie Basham, Brielle Newland and Sydney Sanders placed third in the 4x200m with a time of 1:59.73, while the quartet of Basham, Ord, Sanders and Miecchi was third in the 4x100m with a time of 55.76.

The Lady Marauders’ lone top-3 finisher was Caroline Roush, who took third in the shot put at 31-6.25.

Waverly won the boys team title with a 128, 32 ahead of runner-up Jackson. Southeastern was third with 87, followed by Vinton County with 78, Belpre with 73 and Eastern with 60. Huntington Ross claimed seventh with 55, Alexander was eighth at 48, while Meigs was ninth with 21. Wellston with 14 and Vinton County ‘B’ with one rounded out the 11-team field.

The EHS boys had one champion to go with three other top-3 finishes.

Noah Browning won the 400m dash with a time of 51.01 for the Eagles, while placing second in the 200m dash with a time of 23.55.

Mason Dishong was third in the discus throw with a mark of 128-10, while the 4x400m relay team of Nick Browning, Noah Browning, Colton Combs and Jayden Evans was third with a time of 3:45.23.

The Marauders only top-3 finish came in the form of a gold medal, as Matthew Jackson won the discus throw with a distance of 137-1.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Vinton County Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

