GAHS, Southern compete at Athens Open

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Adding some additional color to all of that green and gold.

Host Athens came away with both team titles and a pair of top-three finishes from ‘B’ teams on Wednesday during the 2019 Athens Track and Field Open held at R. Basil Rutter Field in Athens County.

The Lady Bulldogs technically claimed the top two spots in the girls meet as the ‘A’ and ‘B’ squads respectively posted team tallies of 196 and 92 points. Gallia Academy was third in the eight-team girls division with 89 points, while Southern placed fourth with 59 points.

The Bulldogs were first and third in the boys competition with respective totals of 184 and 75.5 points, with Gallia Academy wedged in the runner-up spot with 114 points. Southern was fifth out of seven boys teams with 30.5 points.

The Blue Devils came away with 11 top-three finishes and six event championships, including a pair of wins from Ian Hill in the 110m hurdles (17.15 seconds) and 300m hurdles (43.47).

Cory Call was first in the long jump (20 feet, 1 inch) and Blake Skidmore won the high jump on tiebreakers with a cleared height of 5 feet, 8 inches.

The quartet of Call, Coen Duncan, Ryan Donovsky and Bo Saxson claimed the 4x100m relay title with a time of 43.47 seconds. Riley Starnes also won the discus (121-3) and was second in the shot put (39-3.5).

Call, Donovsky, Saxson and Jonathan Griffin placed second in the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:38.33. Donovsky was also the long jump runner-up (19-7.5).

Duncan finished second in the pole vault with a cleared height of 10 feet even. Logan Blouir was third in the high jump, again due to tiebreakers, with a final height of 5 feet, 8 inches.

The Tornadoes came away with one individual championship and a trio of top-three efforts, with David Dunfee securing the shot put title with a heave of 41 feet, 4 inches.

Dunfee was also the discus runner-up (117-4.5), while Trey McNickle placed second in the 100m dash with a time of 11.76 seconds.

The Blue Angels secured 10 top-three finishes and a pair of event crowns in the girls division, with the quartet of Gabby McConnell, Alivia Lear, Gretchen McConnell and Zoe Smith claiming the 4x100m relay title with a mark of 52.96 seconds.

Smith also won the 100m dash (13.39) and was second in the 200m dash with a time of 27.55 seconds. Katie Queen was the pole vault runner-up (7-6) and Gabby McConnell was second in the 300m hurdles (53.91).

Gretchen McConnell was third in the 100m dash (13.89) and Lear was third in the 200m dash (29.50). Calista Barnes also placed third in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 8 inches.

Brooke Hamilton, Brooke Johnson, Taylor Facemire and Maddie Stewart were third in the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:03.36. The same foursome was also third in the 4x400m relay with a mark of 4:52.36.

The Lady Tornadoes landed a half-dozen top-three finishes and also came away with one event championship. Kayla Evans won the high jump event with a cleared height of five feet even.

Sydney Roush was second in both the 800m run (2:44.00) and 3200m run (13:18.38), while Baylee Wolfe was the high jump runner-up (4-10) and also placed third in the 300m hurdles (54.70).

Mallory Johnson also finished third in the 800m run with a mark of 2:48.45.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Athens Open held at Athens High School.

Gallia Academy sophomore Coen Duncan makes an attempt in the pole vault event at the 2019 Gallia County Meet held on April 9 at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_GA-Duncan.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Coen Duncan makes an attempt in the pole vault event at the 2019 Gallia County Meet held on April 9 at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.